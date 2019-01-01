BEAUMONT — A homeowner shot a Beaumont man he says was breaking into his house on Jan. 1, according to a Beaumont Police Department news release. Beaumont police were called to the house concerning a possible burglary around 2:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Goodhue according to the release.

The homeowner called dispatch a second time as police were headed toward the home, saying he had shot someone breaking into his home according to the release.

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Beaumont man Cameron Elgin Casinger, was found on the front porch with a single gun shot wound to the upper leg according to the release.

Casinger was taken to a local hospital by Beaumont EMS where he was treated, released and transported to the Jefferson County Jail according to the release. Casinger is being charged with burglary of a habitation according to the release.

News release from Beaumont Police Department:

Beaumont Man Arrested for Burglary – 600 block of Goodhue

