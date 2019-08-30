CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi fire crews were busy Friday moring battling flames at a home in the southside.

The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. Friday at a home on Carroll Lane and Houston Street. Investigators said two people were inside the home when their dog started barking and alerted them to the fire.

Emergency crews quickly arrived and contained the fire. The owners of the home were okay, but their pet kitten had to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

