Homeschool community gathers for spring fling

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Homeschool Spring Fling happened today, April 1.

The event is an opportunity for homeschooled students and family to come together as a community. All while selling home goods and specialties to the Coastal Bend.

The community was invited to buy goods like jewelry, hand knit items, baked goods and more. For students who don't go to public schools, events like these go a long way as they support each other.

3NEWS spoke with Aleki Mendoza, who is homeschooled. "Being part of the homeschool community, I know a lot of people from wings athletics badgers too." He said, "It's good to know everybody has a little support. Your friends and your friends support you, it's good to just go around spread love for sure."

Mendoza's booth was "root beer by the bay", his treat was extra unique. It wasn't your traditional root beer float as it was sugar free.

