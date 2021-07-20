x
Murder investigation in Aransas Pass after 54-year-old man's body found deceased

Police said one suspect has been taken into custody for questioning.
ARANSAS PASS, Texas — The Aransas Pass Police Department is investigating a homicide near the 1800 block of West Gile Avenue where 54-year-old Randy Besson's body was found deceased, according to police. 

Police said the call came just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday when a caller reported seeing the body. When police arrived, officials said Besson's body was found with apparent trauma to his body. 

Police are currently speaking with witnesses as well as a suspect who is in custody for questioning.

Murder Investigation underway, 1 suspect in custody for murder... https://police.aptx.gov/murder-investigation-2/

Posted by Aransas Pass Police Department on Tuesday, July 20, 2021

This is a developing story. Stick with 3News as we learn more. 

