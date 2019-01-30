CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After working in the Corpus Christi Police Department's homicide division for the better part of his 43 years of service, Sgt. R.L. Garcia is saying goodbye to the force.

Most people know him as R.L. -- short for Richard L. Garcia -- and he's made quite a name for himself as one of the premier solvers of homicides in Corpus Christi, Texas.

"I have put in some pretty bad people," Garcia said. "We have had several people that have been on death row from the crimes they've committed."

However, for Garcia what's more important are the lives that he has saved.

When his career began in the 70s, he was patrolling the downtown and North Beach areas and was eventually known as a "rescuer of people."

"I became known as 'Harbor Bridge Garcia' there for a while," Garcia said.

At the time, Garcia stopped many people from committing suicide on the Harbor Bridge.

"During those years there was a lot of jumpers going down there," Garcia said. "For whatever reason, the Harbor Bridge was like a magnet, and I believe during the time that I worked down there I must have gotten between eight and 10 people off the Harbor Bridge."

Soon after he was promoted to the criminal investigation division where he has worked to this day, solving some of the most heinous crimes.

"Man can be evil, and sometimes it may even be a step beyond evil," Garcia said.

Humbly crediting his fellow investigators and officers, Garcia sang his praised to the citizens for helping them put bad guys away.

"A police officer cannot do his job just by himself. He needs to be able to communicate and get information from the individual on the street and the police officers," Garcia said. "You have to be able to relate and get information from who you want to get information from. The citizens of Corpus Christi sometimes are the ones that make the crime be solved."

Garcia has testified in court in countless criminal cases, conducted thousands of investigations, and solved just as many crimes; but at the end of the day Tuesday, his duty as a police officer will be over.

"I'm going to try and take it easy, do some of the things I haven't done and just try to relax a little bit for a little while," Garcia said.