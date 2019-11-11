CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Veteran’s Day originally came out of World War I. America had lost 116,000 men in that conflict.

This was war on a scale that had not been seen by the rest of the world ever.

On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month the armistice was signed that ended hostilities in Europe. A year later on the anniversary, President Woodrow Wilson declared that there would be Armistice Day, and that we would remember the sacrifices of the men that served, and their bravery, and appreciate the victory. This was done with parades and ceremonies, and there was a two minute cessation of business at 11:00 AM.

In 1926, the Congress decided they would make a formal declaration.

It was not just a celebration of the soldiers that served in World War I, it was a celebration of peace, and it was actually a peace holiday. Of course it was a little early because in 1939 World War II began.

In 1954 President Eisenhower, in order to recognize all those who served in World War II and Korea changed it to Veteran’s Day.

The last edition to it was in 2016. President Obama signed a Veteran’s Day Moment of Silence so that at 3:11 in the afternoon there’s supposed to be two minutes of silence recognized by the United States people.

