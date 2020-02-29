CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department will offer two “Hooked on Fishing” day camp options for youth ages 8-16.

These camps are designed to teach children the basics of fishing and the importance of conservation.

“Hooked on Fishing” day camp will be held at the Lindale Recreation Center, located at 3133 Swantner Dr. where campers will learn about fish anatomy, fishing safety, and how to bait and cast.

"Participants will learn about the basics of fishing and conservation as well as take a field trip to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Fishing Hatchery. The fee is $30 a day per child which includes lunch and a snack," said officials.

The following dates are available:

• Tuesday, March 10, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

• Wednesday, March 11, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

“Hooked on Fishing” Sensory Day Camp is a half-day program, officials say.

"Participants will enjoy relaxing, sensory-friendly activities that include arts and crafts, fish anatomy, fishing safety, how to bait and cast on-site at the Lindale Recreation Center. Parents or guardians may accompany their children. The fee is $15 per child. Campers will receive a snack and a camp shirt," added organizers.

The following date is available:

• Thursday, March 12, 9:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.

You may register at register.ccparkandrec.com. Early registration is encouraged since each camp day has limited space.

Reasonable accommodations are provided upon request and in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

For assistance or to request a reasonable accommodation, please call (361) 826-3460 at least in advance.