Corpus Christi (KIII News) — An important announcement was released Thursday night to the local fisherman that the Horace Caldwell Pier will be temporarily closing soon.

The closure starts Sept. 10 until the 14.

According to officials, while closed to the public the pier will be undergoing inspections.

In 2017 the pier received new lights as part of improvements approved by the Nueces County Coastal Parks board.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII