Horace Caldwell Pier implements new fees for anglers

Charging anglers to fish off Horace Caldwell Pier is not a new practice, but visitors have been able to enjoy it for free in recent months.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Anglers who regularly visit Horace Caldwell Pier in Port Aransas will find that it is no longer free to cast their lines.

361 Blue Concierge's Emma Romanczyk said that the pier is a popular destination for those who want to enjoy the views and reel in a fresh catch.

"Especially on weekends, it's been super busy, but even throughout the weekdays, there is always people coming here throughout the day," she said.

The pier, under new management as of last Friday, has implemented changes regarding access.

"We are with 361 blue and we are the new pier sponsors, and we sell pier passes," she said.

"For adults, it's going to be $3 per person, then $4 per fishing pole," she said.

Children can enter for free, while senior citizens can access it for just $1. Local Angler Leroy Caldwell said he believes the funds can be used to revitalize the pier.

"Yeah, they are charging to go on the pier, but its probably good because that way they can utilize part of that money to clean the pier. Because it seems like people are still leaving trash everywhere," he said.

