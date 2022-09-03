Horace Caldwell Pier officially re-opens in Port Aransas

The $1.2 million dollar project will house an educational component, implemented by nearby the UT Marine Science Institute.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Port Aransas is celebrating the re-opening of Horace Caldwell Pier.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony saw a gathering of Nueces County officials to showcase the new observation facility. The $1.2 million dollar project will house an educational component, implemented by the nearby UT Marine Science Institute.

“We were able to fund it and turn a dream into a reality," Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said. "This has always been on the wish list of Coastal Parks Board to have a facility like this."

Canales traveled with Nueces County Parks Director Scott Cross to Washington D.C. to work out a budget for the project. After coming up $250,000 short in funding, she reached out to The Port of Corpus Christi to help fund the project.

“We were able to fund it and turn a dream into a reality," Canales said. "This has always been on the wish list of Coastal Parks Board to have a facility like this. Now we cured a problem, we created a solution, and now we have an amazing venue space.”

Port officials say the project is an opportunity for locals and tourists to get a feel for what the area has to offer.

“It’s going to have an educational component to it," said Charlie Zahn, chairman of the Port of Corpus Christi Authority. "That will give those young people that live in the Coastal Bend an opportunity to see what those of us that live in Port Aransas get to see everyday.”

The project took more than a year to complete but finished on-time and within the allotted budget. Nueces County Commissioner Brent Chesney summed up the meaning of the project in one word.

“Resiliency," Chesney said. "No storm is ever going to get rid of us in Port Aransas or take us down in Port Aransas or Nueces County and this is a symbol to show that even after a storm we can build something new and be confident that it’s going to be here.”

The re-designed pier is free and open to the public. The educational portion is expected to open in Summer 2022.

