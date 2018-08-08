CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — After 11 hours of hard work, first responders, volunteers and an area towing company were able to free a horse that got stuck in a mud pit overnight near Cabaniss Field.

According to the Faith and Hope Foundation, an animal rescue group in Corpus Christi, a volunteer was walking a male horse named Shiloh when it got stuck in the mud pit and began sinking. It happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Corpus Christi Fire Department responded and along with volunteers from the animal rescue group, and with the help of Apollo Towing, they were able to free the horse by around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

3News First Edition was on the scene and first responders and volunteers struggled to free the horse, which had sunken deep into the mud.

Thanks to their combined effort, Shiloh is now back on his feet safe and sound.

