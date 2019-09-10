BEEVILLE, Texas — A Beeville, Texas, woman is desparately searching for her horse. She believes it was stolen from her pasture sometime on Monday.

The horse, named Sunshine, was last seen between the hours of 8 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m. Tuesday. Sunshine's owner took to social media begging anyone with information about her horse come forward.

The Bee County Sheriff's Office is encouraging residents to keep an eye out at local salebarns, Craigslist listings, the Facebook marketplace or anywhere you might see a horse for sale in South Texas or surrounding areas.

If you have any information regarding Sunshine's whereabouts, call the Bee County Sheriff's Office at 361-362-3221.

