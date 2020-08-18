Hot Jobs: August 18, 2020

Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 14146494

Title Border Patrol Agent

Salary $41,868 Year + Benefits

Must have one (1) year of full time-work experience or a 4-year college degree. Must be a U.S. citizen with a valid driver's license to apply for these positions. You must successfully pass a polygraph exam and background investigation. You must meet job-related medical, fitness and drug-testing standard. Investigate and inspect persons, common carriers, goods, and merchandise, arriving in or departing from the United States or between states to detect violations of immigration and customs laws and regulations. High school diploma or GED (General Educational Development) Required. Age 18 years and up due to federal regulations. Class C-Texas standard driver's license required.