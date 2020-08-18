Hot Jobs: August 18, 2020

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi, Texas
Job Number 14157728
Title Regional Service Manager
Salary $85,000 Year + Benefits
Qualifications: Three (3) years prior experience required. Must be HVAC (heating, ventilation & air conditioning) certified. Responsible for all multi-family properties assigned.
Corpus Christi, Texas
Job Number 14146494
Title Border Patrol Agent
Salary $41,868 Year + Benefits
Must have one (1) year of full time-work experience or a 4-year college degree. Must be a U.S. citizen with a valid driver's license to apply for these positions. You must successfully pass a polygraph exam and background investigation. You must meet job-related medical, fitness and drug-testing standard. Investigate and inspect persons, common carriers, goods, and merchandise, arriving in or departing from the United States or between states to detect violations of immigration and customs laws and regulations. High school diploma or GED (General Educational Development) Required. Age 18 years and up due to federal regulations. Class C-Texas standard driver's license required.
Corpus Christi, Texas
Job Number 14142479
Title Pipelayer
Salary $16.00 Hour
Qualifications Two (2) years prior experience required. High school diploma or GED (General Educational Development) required. Responsible for assembling, connecting or constructing pipe systems for storm, or sanitation sewers, drains and water mains.
Corpus Christi, Texas
Job Number 14163355
Title System Analyst
Salary $59,423.39 - $68,873.43 Year + Benefits
Qualifications Three (3) years prior experience required. Associate Degree in CIS (computer information systems) or equivalent combination of education and experience required. Proficient using various software applications. Designs, installs and maintains PC's, network (local and wide area), design, develop new efficient information system applications, hardware and software for meter reading system and all other systems.
Corpus Christi, Texas
Job Number 14140153
Title Truck Driver
Salary $17.00 Hour
Qualifications Three (3) years prior experience required. Drive tractor-trailer truck combination to transport and deliver fuel. Class A-Texas commercial driver's license required with hazardous material endorsement code.