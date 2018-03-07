This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 3064185

Title Heavy Equipment Mechanic

Salary $18.21 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications Five (5) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will repair or rebuild material handling equipment such as cranes, scooters, forklifts, and lifts. Must have own tools to complete daily assignments. Background check and drug screening will be conducted. Valid Class C - Standard Driver's License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 6655002

Title Field Service Technician

Salary $15.00 - $20.00 Hour

Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will travel offsite to client locations and provide technical advice, training, and assistance on the operation and maintenance of products. Will decide to repair the product and/or replace parts. Valid Class C - Standard Driver's License required.

Location Ingleside, Texas

Job Number 3589231

Title Structural Fitter

Salary $22.00 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications Three (3) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will fabricate, assemble, and install structural steel beams, braces, pipes, and plates for offshore drilling jackets and decks. Must be able to climb and work in high places that may exceed 200 feet in height and also work in confined spaces. Must pass a burning and blue print reading test.

Location Ingleside, Texas

Job Number 7301364

Title Scaffold Builders

Salary $21.50 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications Three (3) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will perform work involving the erection and dismantling of scaffolding, operation of heavy equipment, rigging equipment loads, and complete various construction projects. Will be expected to climb and work in high places that may exceed 200 feet in height and work in confined spaces. Must be able to work overtime, nights, and weekends as required by the workload.

Location Kingsville, Texas

Job Number 5334679

Title Capital Improvement Manager

Salary $47,230.00 - $67,267.00 Year

Qualifications Four (4) years prior Experience and a Bachelor’s Degree required. Will initiate, expedite, facilitate, monitor and assist with budget development of capital improvement projects. Will ensure projects and the city’s contractor are completed within the scope of specifications. Must have ability to apply the practices and principles necessary in the area of project management, civil engineering, park operations, grant writing, municipal public works and planning.

Hot Jobs is a segment that is found every Tuesday, on 3News at 5 p.m.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII