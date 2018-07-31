Corpus Christi (KIII News) — This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 7311330

Title Commercial Land Appraiser

Salary $40,595 - $48,904 per year

Qualifications High school diploma required. Valid Class C-Standard Driver’s License required. Must have or able to obtain RPA certification within five years of hire. Previous appraisal district or tax office desired. Proficiency with Microsoft Excel and Word to include Mass Appraisal software along with geographic information systems (GIS). Perform appraisal field and office work.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 8653113

Title Pressure Relief Valve Technician II

Salary $25.00 - $28.00 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications High school diploma or equivalent a plus. Two (2) years prior industry work experience required. Must have Basic OSHA & TWIC card. Successfully completed Green Tag Certification Level I and II, Relief Valve Tech I & II and Valve University (SRV) Level 5. Assemble test and troubleshoot valves and other equipment. Perform calibration of measurement equipment in accordance with quality procedures. Class C-Standard Driver’s License required.

Location Taft, Texas

Job Number 3600993

Title CDL Driver

Salary $13.50 Hour

Qualifications Prior truck driving work experience desired. Class A Commercial Driver’s License required. Transport modules in the field and transfer to gin for weighing.

Location Beeville, Texas

Job Number 8636947

Title Storekeeper (Oil & Gas)

Salary $15.00 - $16.00 hour plus benefits

Qualifications High school or equivalent required. Must have at least two (2) years of related work experience. Applicant may be subject to a Motor Vehicle report, background check and drug screening. Performs unloading, inspection, storing, picking, issuing, packing, labelling, loading and disposal of inventory items. Accepts supplier deliveries and reports discrepancies. May be required to operate a forklift.

Location Kingsville, Texas

Job Number 8652726

Title Golf Course Manager

Salary $47,230/YR to $67,267/YR

Qualifications Bachelor’s degree and three years managerial related work experience required. Plans, directs and manages golf operations and the pro-shop functions for a municipal golf course. Monitors pro-shop merchandise inventories, researches new equipment, purchases equipment for sale in club house and provides assistance to customers in determining needs.

