Hot Jobs: July 7, 2020

This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 14112117

Title Public Health Technician

Salary $12.77 - $14.09 Hour

Qualifications: Two (2) years prior experience required. Associate degree required. A combination of education and experience maybe considered. Answer calls and make calls regarding Covid 19. Provide recommendations, assist with completing state required forms, scheduling and provide other related information.

Alice, Texas

Job Number 14051474

Title Telecommunication Officer (Police Dispatcher)

Salary $12.75 Hour

Qualifications: High school diploma or GED (General Educational Development) required. Must obtain telecommunications certification within one year of employment. Respond to emergency and non-emergency calls for assistance.

Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 14092924

Title Painter

Salary $12.00 - $16.00 Hour

Qualifications: Five years prior experience required. Paint surfaces using brushes, spray guns or roller brush of newly build or remodeled of general construction of residential and commercial buildings.

Ingleside, Texas

Job Number 14121800

Title Pipefitter

Salary $25.00 - $30.00 Hour

Qualifications: Four years prior experience required Pipefitter install a variety of pipes to move liquids and gases.