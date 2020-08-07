Hot Jobs: July 7, 2020

Corpus Christi, Texas
Job Number 14112117
Title Public Health Technician
Salary $12.77 - $14.09 Hour
Qualifications: Two (2) years prior experience required. Associate degree required. A combination of education and experience maybe considered. Answer calls and make calls regarding Covid 19. Provide recommendations, assist with completing state required forms, scheduling and provide other related information.
Alice, Texas
Job Number 14051474
Title Telecommunication Officer (Police Dispatcher)
Salary $12.75 Hour
Qualifications: High school diploma or GED (General Educational Development) required. Must obtain telecommunications certification within one year of employment. Respond to emergency and non-emergency calls for assistance.
Corpus Christi, Texas
Job Number 14092924
Title Painter
Salary $12.00 - $16.00 Hour
Qualifications: Five years prior experience required. Paint surfaces using brushes, spray guns or roller brush of newly build or remodeled of general construction of residential and commercial buildings.
Ingleside, Texas
Job Number 14121800
Title Pipefitter
Salary $25.00 - $30.00 Hour
Qualifications: Four years prior experience required Pipefitter install a variety of pipes to move liquids and gases.
Ingleside, Texas
Job Number 14121908
Title Combo Welder
Salary $27.00 HR-$32.00 HR
Qualifications: Four (4) years prior experience required. Must know heliarc and stick welding. Use hand-welding or flame –cutting equipment to weld or join metal components or fill holes, indentation, or seams of fabricated metal products.