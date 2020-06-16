Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 14103111

Title Maintenance Supervisor

$18.00 Hour + Benefits

Qualifications: Four years prior experience required. High school or GED (General Educational Development) required. Must have HVAC or EPA certification. Perform supervision of maintenance employees. Responsible for day to day maintenance involves in upkeep of property and oversight of 128 units which includes work order and repairs.

Robstown, Texas

Job Number 14101427

Title Service Coordinator/Dispatcher

$22.83 - $26.36 Hour + Benefits

Qualifications: Two years prior experience required. Associate degree or equivalent combination of education and experience required. Proficient in Microsoft Office Excel and Word. Monitor and troubleshoot member distress calls and will dispatch line crew. Responsible for daily reports, work orders, switchovers and mapping systems. Class C-Texas standard driver’s license required.

Robstown, Texas

Job Number 14101421

Title Design Technician

$20.73 - $23.88 Hour + Benefits

Qualifications: One year prior experience required. High school or GED (General Educational Development) with one year related work experience or equivalent combination of education and experience required. Proficient in Microsoft Office Excel and Word. Knowledge of distribution overhead and underground systems designs, operations and maintenance as per RUS specifications. Design and prepare, construction orders related to overhead, underground facilities associated with electric distribution systems

Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 14103694

Title Youth Program Coordinator

$11.00 Hour + Benefits

Qualifications: One year prior experience working with youth program in a learning environment required. High school or GED (General Educational Development) required. Prior experience with computers and various educational software programs. Provides administrative and field support for year-round youth programming for youth ages 6-18. Class C-Texas standard driver’s license required.

Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 14098209

Title Dock Operator-Tank Truck Loader

$19.00 - $23.00 Hour + Benefits

Qualifications: Must possess a valid TWIC card. Load and unload tank trucks, barges and conducts and oversees all tank farm transfers. Class C-Texas standard driver’s license required.

To learn more about these jobs and others, contact Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend at 1-888-860-JOBS (5627) or visit here.

