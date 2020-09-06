Refugio, Texas
Certified Nurse Assistant
$12/hr
Qualifications: One year prior experience required. Must be certified nurses assistant and have BLS (basic life support) certification. Help patient with feeding, bathing and dressing.
Corpus Christi
GLO Natural Resources Specialist
Salary: $2,748 - $4,337 Month + Benefits
Qualifications: Graduation from an accredited four-year college/university with a degree in natural science, marine transportation, or environmental studies or related field required. Experience responding to or operating oil spills preferred. Perform routine natural resources work.
Alice
Elementary Teacher
Salary: $46,000 - $61,000 Year
Qualifications: One year prior experience required. Texas teaching certification required. Bachelor’s degree from an accredited university required. Provide students with appropriate learning activities and follow core academic curriculum.
Portland
Pipefitter
$20.00 Hour-$30.00 Hour + Benefits
Qualifications: Two year prior experience required. High school diploma or GED (General Educational Development) required. Align, bolt and clamp together component of fabricated metal products to secure in position for welding. Assembles and secure pipes and related equipment according to specification by welding and threading joints.
Robstown
CDL Driver
$18.00/hour
Qualifications: Drive truck and clean-up septic waste tank. Class A-Texas Commercial Driver’s License required.