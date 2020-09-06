Refugio, Texas

Certified Nurse Assistant

Job Number: 14078181

$12/hr

Qualifications: One year prior experience required. Must be certified nurses assistant and have BLS (basic life support) certification. Help patient with feeding, bathing and dressing.

Corpus Christi

GLO Natural Resources Specialist

Salary: $2,748 - $4,337 Month + Benefits

Qualifications: Graduation from an accredited four-year college/university with a degree in natural science, marine transportation, or environmental studies or related field required. Experience responding to or operating oil spills preferred. Perform routine natural resources work.

Alice

Elementary Teacher

Salary: $46,000 - $61,000 Year

Qualifications: One year prior experience required. Texas teaching certification required. Bachelor’s degree from an accredited university required. Provide students with appropriate learning activities and follow core academic curriculum.

Portland

Pipefitter

$20.00 Hour-$30.00 Hour + Benefits

Qualifications: Two year prior experience required. High school diploma or GED (General Educational Development) required. Align, bolt and clamp together component of fabricated metal products to secure in position for welding. Assembles and secure pipes and related equipment according to specification by welding and threading joints.

Robstown

CDL Driver

$18.00/hour

Qualifications: Drive truck and clean-up septic waste tank. Class A-Texas Commercial Driver’s License required.