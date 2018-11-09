Corpus Christi (KIII News) — This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

Location Alice, Texas

Job Number 6672127

Title Lead Instructor of Corporate Programs

Salary $70,055.00/YR + Benefits

Qualifications Associate Degree or certifications in related field and High school diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Five (5) years related work experience required. Preparing pre-class planning activities. Maintain daily attendance. Facilitate train the trainer as needed. Aid in the assessment and evaluation of the classroom learning and development and other job related duties.

Location Kingsville, Texas

Job Number 8667002

Title Water Supervisor

Salary $42,839.00 - $61,013.00/YR

Qualifications Seven (7) years prior experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Computer skills required. Plans and directs a comprehensive maintenance and repair program for the water distribution system. Oversees work projects and verifies compliance with all required city, state and federal guidelines in the installation, repair and maintenance of the water lines and systems. Responsible for enforcing city and departmental rules and regulations; counsels, disciplines and evaluations subordinates. Prepares and implements budgets; estimates project costs. Available to work crew after hours. Attends city commission meetings and make presentation when necessary. Perform related work as required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 6661868

Title Residential Appraiser

Salary $40,595.00 - $48,904.00/YR

Qualifications High school diploma required. Valid TX driver license and/or equivalent ability to legally operate a motor vehicle in Texas. Must successfully complete designated training courses, and obtain an RPA certification within five (5) years of employment with the District in accordance with statutory requirements. Graduation from an accredited two or four-year college or university with major course work in real estate or appraisal is preferred. Previous experience in an appraisal district or tax office is desirable. Knowledge of how to operate a PC, including the ability to use computer programmed automated valuation models specifically developed for use in Mass Appraisal software along with geographic information systems (GIS). Bilingual in Spanish preferred but not required. Performs field appraisal work and/or market analysis on assigned residential properties.

Location Three Rivers, Texas

Job Number 6672690

Title Medical Assistant

Salary $12.36/HR plus $4.13 towards Health Insurance

Qualifications Two (2) years medical assistant work experience and training for medical assistant required. Record patients’ medical history, vital signs or information such as test results in medical records. Prepare treatment rooms for patient examinations, keeping the rooms neat and clean. Interview patients to obtain medical information and measure their vital signs, weight and height. Prepare and administer medications as directed by physician. Credit record and criminal record will be checked.

Location Beeville, Texas

Job Number 8666078

Title Fusion Pipe Welder

Salary $18.00 - $28.00/HR + benefits

Qualifications Two (2) years pipe welding work experience required. High school diploma or equivalent required. Bilingual skills in Spanish/English helpful but not required. Class C driver’s license required. Must have computer applications skills. Weld components in flat, vertical, or overhead positions. Operate safety equipment and use safe work habits. Lay out, position, align and secure parts and assemblies prior to assembly, using straight edges, combination squares, calipers and rulers. Examine work pieces for defects and measure work pieces with straight edges or templates to ensure conformance with specifications. Recognize, set up and operate hand and power tools common to the welding trade, such as shielded metal arc and gas metal arc welding equipment.

Hot Jobs is a segment that is found every Tuesday, on 3News at 5 p.m.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII