How hot can playground equipment get? Doctors warn parents about thermal burns during the summer

This often safe place for children could potentially lead to a not-so-fun trip to the emergency room.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Even as the sun beats down on Salinas Park, the splash pad helps to provide a little relief from the summer heat.

John Andrew Villarreal brought his wife and three kids to cool down, and he couldn't help but get in on the fun himself. He wasn't the only adult who was taking advantage, either.

But as temperatures heat up, so can all of that playground equipment.

"When I was growing up, if you were playing on the swing set, you would burn your legs," Villarreal said.

To give you a better idea of just how hot this playground equipment can get, 3NEWS used an infrared thermometer. These were the results:

Slide temperature: 125 degrees

Swing temperature: 124 degrees

Padded ground temperature:128 degrees

Dr. Byron Conner at TLC Complete Care has seen his fair share of patients with heat related injuries over the years, especially in children. He said even one to two seconds of exposure is enough to cause a burn.

"Most of the time, they are going to try and get off the surface so hopefully it will stop at a first degree, but they can get a second degree too, which is blistering of that first layer of skin and pretty painful," Dr. Conner explained.

Dr. Conner added that if your child does get a thermal burn, "do not put ice directly on the skin or the burn, just a cool cloth and make sure it's clean."

For those who prefer to spend their summers outdoors, Dr. Conner advises families to go out during the cooler part of the day, wear appropriate clothing, sunscreen, and shoes in order to keep your sunny day a safe and fun one.

