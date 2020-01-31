CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hot Wheels monster trucks are making a noise at the American Bank Center.

The Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live tour has traveled up and down the United States and even traveled overseas. At the show, you can see big names like Tiger Shark, Big Foot, Demo Derby, and Bone Shaker.

"You know what, you've got the best drivers in the world coming right here to Corpus Christi. It's going to be awesome. We've got two crazy shows. one on Saturday afternoon and Saturday night as well," Christian Norman said." I look up in the stands, and I'll see everybody screaming, dancing, jumping on hollering. It's not just for the kids. It's for the parents as well. So like I said, you're not going to get any other kind of entertainment like this. This is where it's at right here. Come out and see us, guys. It's awesome."

The shows will take place at 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Before both shows, fans can join the crash zone pre-show party and meet the drivers, take photos with the trucks, and get their favorite Hot Wheels signed.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: