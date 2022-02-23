Hotel stays in Port Aransas seeing uptick in price ahead of Spring Break

According to Ben Kuhn, Assistant Manager of BeachGate Condominiums and Hotel, in order to combat supply chain issues, prices were raised for customers.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The rising cost to travel may put a dent in your pocket this year. Along with most things, travel is being impacted by ongoing inflation issues.

"It's a big supply chain issue," said Ben Kuhn, the Assistant Manager at BeachGate Condominiums and Hotel.

From towels to the shampoo and conditioner, Kuhn said the costs behind the scenes are either increasing or becoming hard to find.

"There's at least been three times where me or my general managers had to go out to Dollar General or IGA and buy 50 or 60 individual shampoos just to get us through a day because our shipment is running late," said Kuhn.

To combat the increasing supply chain issues, Kuhn said they have had to increase prices for customers. While it may not be in the nightly stay price tag, visitors could see the increase elsewhere.

"Maybe your rate didn't go up as much, but this year, you have a $25 cleaning fee, as opposed to last year where you didn't just stuff like that to try and combat those price differences," said Kuhn.

Despite pandemic-tied inflation, Kuhn said they are still expecting to see several travelers during peak seasons.

"Bookings have actually gone up. You know, at least for us personally, I think on the island as a whole, you know, a lot of people have gone to, to closer destinations. So we get a lot of our clients from San Antonio, Austin, Houston area, and then people just been cooped up," said Kuhn.

