Hours extended at Corpus Christi stores for tax-free weekend

While the mall regularly closes at 8 p.m. the mall will be open until 9 p.m. for the holiday weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tax-free weekend has officially begun. People can get ready for the new school year with clothing, shoes, school supplies and backpacks, all while saving on cash.

"We've been at it since about 10 this morning. First at Walmart with school shopping and school supplies and then getting some clothes for the weekend," said Amaris Vasquez, senior at St. John Paul ll High School.

During tax-free weekend the La Palmera mall is busy with residents getting a bang for their buck.

"It's one of our best weekends," said Jeff Gordan, General Manager of JCPenny. "Not as busy as Thanksgiving and Christmas time, but I'll tell you, it's super important to our costumers and super important to us too."

Clothing, shoes, school supplies and backpacks are the items that are not being taxed for the weekend.

"I'm getting converse, like the black high-top converse. They look amazing. I love the way they look," said incoming fourth grader Catalaya Cuevas.

The event helps those who are looking to save a lot of money on back to school items, especially with the rising cost of inflation.

"Inflation. There's a lot of things going on and affecting our pocket books, so I know that everybody can stand to save," Gordan said. "Saving with tax-free, we have a coupon that can save you a little extra and keep some in your pocket."

Hours at La Palmera Mall were extended as well at JCPenny, Buckle, Macys, Tilly's and Zumiez.

