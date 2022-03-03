U.S. House backs bill pushed by Burn Pits 360 to provide healthcare for veterans exposed to toxic fumes

3News spoke with Burn Pits 360 Executive Director and Co-Founder, Rosie Torres at the airport as she arrived back from Washington, D.C. following today's vote.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's being called a major victory in the fight to boost healthcare services and disability benefits for veterans suffering from health issues caused by exposure to toxic burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan.

A bill called 'Honoring our Pact Act" has gained approval in the U.S. House of Representatives in Washington, D.C.

The Coastal Bend non-profit Burn Pits 360 is a grass roots effort that has created a registry in which family members can record the names of warriors who served the nation but have passed away due to illnesses from toxic injury.

3News spoke with Burn Pits Executive Director and Co-Founder, Rosie Torres at the airport as she arrived back to Corpus Christi from Washington, D.C.

Torres was on the front lines in Washington fighting for healthcare coverage for veterans and was among those who spoke in favor of the bill to members of Congress.

"This is a bipartisan issue. It's not a democratic issue, not a republican issue, it's a red white and blue issue," Torres said. "Our nation's heroes deserve this bill."

On Thursday, the bill passed through the house with a vote of 256 to 174 with 34 republicans voting for it.

U.S. House of Representative Michael Cloud who represents the 27th congressional district voted against the bill. His area includes Robstown where Burn Pits 360 is based.

Torres said her husband Leroy is a Veteran who is suffering from chronic health related issues because of his own experience while serving.

She is finally starting to see their long time effort pay off.

"This is such a personal issue to me and my family," Torres said. "We have sacrificed 12 years of our time and life alongside all of these other families who have been impacted. "We cried together for those who met us in Washington. It's not a full victory but for us who walked the halls for so many years, it is. Because we never thought we would see the day the House would pass a bill."

Torres said she has worked with advocates such as Jon Stewart and the 911 community on the campaign to get legislation passes and boost health care services for veterans.

The battle she said isn't over. The Senate will now need to introduce their own version of the bill.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.