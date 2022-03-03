House boarded up after CCPD responds to disturbance with weapon, finds squatters

When authorities got to the scene three suspects were found leaving the home and one tried to toss the gun away from him so he wouldn’t get caught.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police were called to 4426 Kilgore around 9:50 a.m. for a disturbance response with a weapon.

When authorities got to the scene three suspects were found leaving the home and one tried to toss a gun away from him so he wouldn’t get caught, according to officials.

Police arrested the man for weapons charges. His identity has not been confirmed at the moment.

Police also said it appears there was some drug use inside the house and will be boarding up the residence. There is evidence of squatting going on and the neighbors raised some concerns.

Directed patrol officers were called in to help with that aspect of the incident. The three people may have been squatting at the residence.

