House boarded up after CCPD responds to disturbance with weapon, finds squatters

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police were called to 4426 Kilgore around 9:50 a.m. for a disturbance response with a weapon.
When authorities got to the scene three suspects were found leaving the home and one tried to toss a gun away from him so he wouldn’t get caught, according to officials.
Police arrested the man for weapons charges. His identity has not been confirmed at the moment.
Police also said it appears there was some drug use inside the house and will be boarding up the residence. There is evidence of squatting going on and the neighbors raised some concerns.
Directed patrol officers were called in to help with that aspect of the incident. The three people may have been squatting at the residence.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Athletics program offers ways for homeschooled children to be involved in sports
- Vaping may be worse for your nose, throat than smoking cigarettes, new study shows
- Texas oil, gas industry sees 'unintentional' boost following Russian invasion of Ukraine
- 'Gender-affirming care is lifesaving': Texas mother, transgender son speak against Abbott, Paxton's gender-affirming directive
- Mother raises concerns following medical examiners office investigation, still waiting on son's final autopsy report
- Hero dog honored for alerting sleeping family about Rockport house fire
- 'Are you okay?' Mother thanks Corpus Christi Starbucks employees for looking out for daughter
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.