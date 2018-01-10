CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — Corpus Christi fire crews were called out to a home fire on Safari Drive, close to Philippine Drive Sunday afternoon.

The back of the home was on fire and firefighters saw the smoke when they first arrived.

Officials are still investigating what caused the fire, but the homeowner told them it started when they were barbecuing and left the pit unattended.

Fortunately the fire was put out within minutes and everyone inside the home got out safely.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter,and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII