Corpus Christi (KIII news) — A home is currently under investigation Friday evening after a fire broke out at the 2600 block of Lawton.

The fire started just before 3 p.m. in the living area when a middle-aged man was in the home. The man was able to get out and was unharmed by the fire.

Red Cross has been contacted, and the structure is not a total loss, but it is unlivable.

