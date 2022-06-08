House fire breaks out on Macarthur St. early Saturday morning

Emergency crews were called at 6:20 a.m. after smoke detectors went off warning the family about the fire.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A house fire broke out in a family's two story home early Saturday morning

Emergency crews were called at 6:20 a.m. after smoke detectors went off and warned the family about the fire.

Corpus Christi Fire Department arrived on scene three minutes later at the house located on MacArthur and Burnet St. The flames were under control in about 20 minutes.

Engine 10 was the first unit on the scene with Engine 3 arriving shortly after to help. Unfortunately, the second floor of the home was destroyed by the flames. The Red Cross has now stepped in to assist the family.

Fire investigators said the fire was caused by an electrical wiring issue. One resident was treated for smoke inhalation on the scene. Fortunately, no firefighters were injured.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with 3NEWS for updates as more information becomes available.

