CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Around 8 p.m., fire crews were called out to a house fire down Brawner Parkway.
Esteban Balboa
A photo from Esteban Balboa shows the moment fire was visible from the other side of the street.
According to fire officials, the fire has been put out. The cause is unknown at this time. An arson investigator is also on the scene.
Stick with 3News as this story develops.
