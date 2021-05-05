Neighborhood in Robstown evacuates after major fire breaks out

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The Nueces County Precinct Five Deputy Constables are responding to a large structure fire at the 5900 block of County Road 73, officials announced on Facebook earlier today.
Officials said surrounding brush, including across the street, have caught fire. Neighboring residences have also evacuated while the Annaville Fire Department on scene works to put out the fire.
Officials are asking people to avoid to area.
This is a developing story. Stick with 3News as we learn more.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Man wanted for child sex crimes in Florida arrested in Nueces County. Officials say he was headed for Mexico.
- Buc Days to offer free gate entry if you get your vaccine at the event
- Joe Gazin announces he will retire from KIII-TV at the end of May
- Upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the Coastal Bend. Here's what you need to know.