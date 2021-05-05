Neighborhood in Robstown evacuates after major fire breaks out

Officials said surrounding brush, including across the street, have caught fire.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The Nueces County Precinct Five Deputy Constables are responding to a large structure fire at the 5900 block of County Road 73, officials announced on Facebook earlier today.

Officials said surrounding brush, including across the street, have caught fire. Neighboring residences have also evacuated while the Annaville Fire Department on scene works to put out the fire.

Officials are asking people to avoid to area.

This is a developing story.

