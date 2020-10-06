CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi firefighters were called out to a fire this morning at a home on the city's southside.

Battalion Chief Billy Belyeu said when they arrived on the scene, they encountered heavy smoke pushing from the front door. When they got there, fire crews were able to put the fire out quickly.

It was just after 9 a.m. It took firefighters about 10 minutes to contain it.

As flames were being put out, our cameras captured some firefighters being sprayed down with the waterlines.

"We've got a cancer prevention program where we decon our firemen that way they're not taking back particulates and things back to the station," Chief Belyeu said. "That's just part of our new process to keep our firemen safe."

In all -- six trucks and two medics were called to the scene. Thankfully, no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

