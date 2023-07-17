x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Corpus Christi fire crews respond to house fire on Lum St.

Smoke could be seen coming from the back of the house early Monday morning as crews worked to put out the fire.
Credit: 3NEWS

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi first responders were called to a house fire Monday morning just after 8 a.m.

Smoke could be seen coming from the back area of the house on the 1000 block of Lum St. when 3NEWS crews arrived on scene. Several fire stations responded to the call. 

This is a developing story. Stay with 3NEWS as we work to get an update. 

Related Articles

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:  

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

More Videos

In Other News

Corpus Christi fire crews respond to house fire on Lum St.

Before You Leave, Check This Out