Corpus Christi fire crews respond to house fire on Lum St.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi first responders were called to a house fire Monday morning just after 8 a.m.
Smoke could be seen coming from the back area of the house on the 1000 block of Lum St. when 3NEWS crews arrived on scene. Several fire stations responded to the call.
This is a developing story. Stay with 3NEWS as we work to get an update.
