Corpus Christi firefighters battling house fire on Sutton Lane

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi firefighters are battling a fire on the 4400 block of Sutton Lane.
Crews were called to the fire just before 8 a.m. We have a crew at the scene who saw a dog being rescued from a second story window.
A witness said she was jogging when she saw smoke coming from a window. She said she didn't have her phone, so she went to a neighbor's house to call 911.
There is no official word on what caused the fire. It is still an active scene.
