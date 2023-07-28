House of Rock celebrates 18th anniversary with rocking music, good company

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In true Rock-N-Roll fashion, the House of Rock will be celebrating its 18th anniversary Friday night with seven bands and two stages, and good company.
House of Rock has been a place not just for bands, but also for organizations, parties even micro-wrestling. You name it, the House of Rock has hosted it.
Taking the stage Friday night will be bands that have been with House of Rock throughout the years and you'll also hear from new ones.
Residents can expect deals on food, drinks and more.
"We're gonna have a traditional poster that you sign, that we hang on the wall every year. Three dollar Lone Star all night and three dollar bogo (by one get one free) pizza slices al night," said House of Rock Public Relations Specialist Stephanie Brazeal.
The fun will kick off at 5:30 p.m.
