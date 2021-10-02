House of Rock celebrates national pizza day

'House of Rock' hosted their 5th annual 'National Pizza Day Celebration' on Tuesday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuesday was certainly a busy day over at ‘House of Rock’ as they hosted their 5th annual ‘National Pizza Day Celebration.’

‘House of Rock’ partnered with a local rock radio station to hand out free slices of pizza. All they had to do was present a coupon, but they did have to make the difficult decision of cheese or pepperoni.

“It’s been a little crazy today we’ve been handing out a lot of slices,” said Kitchen Manager, Montana Kompelien.

“I haven’t totaled up the total, the full number yet, but we’ve handed out a lot of free slices today.”

'House of Rock' will also be getting into the Valentine’s Day spirit with a heart shaped pizza special starting Friday.

