CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — House of Rock announced they will open to the public at 25% capacity starting on Monday, May 4th, 2020.

House of Rock will continue to be open seven days a week and will introduce new hours, Monday through Friday for dine-in only, starting Monday.

Lunch will be available for dine-in from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner will be available from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m, according to the House of Rock.

“The support local movement from our community and city leadership has been phenomenal,” owner, Casey Lain said.

“We look forward to moving into the next phase and safely accommodating our friends and family,” added Casey.

For the past six weeks, House of Rock has been functioning as a full-service curbside and delivery restaurant due to stay-at-home orders by Nueces County.

"We will continue to offer curbside and delivery," adds Casey.

