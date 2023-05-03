House of Rock kicks spring off with Drag Brunch show

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With spring around the corner, House of Rock kicked off a 'Spring Drag Brunch Show'.
A show full of self-expression, creativity and rock-n-roll attitude. Friends joined together at the local rock venue for entertainment and of course a brunch like menu including mimosas and bloody marys..
Owner of House of Rock, Casey Lain told 3NEWS, how important it is for local businesses and the performers to host not just drag shows, but all types of events.
"Corpus is a very artsy community, it's very diverse and being a part of that is something that helps us survive as a local business. I think it's very important to the fabric of our community to be open and tolerant and have a good time." Lain said.
