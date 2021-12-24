Need a new Christmas Eve tradition? Check out House of Rock's Tamale Dinner

The staple Lone Star Beer Christmas tree will be on display throughout the evening.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Can you guess how many beer cans make up the Lone Star Christmas tree?

Guests at House of Rock’s Tamale Dinner on Christmas Eve will be able to make their best estimate for a chance to win two tickets to every House of Rock show for a year!

The House of Rock will be hosting their Tamale Dinner, with the Lone Star beer tree on full display, on Christmas Eve.

The tradition first started with the opening of the venue in 2005 when Lone Star beer was the number one selling beer for the bar.

“We were on a tight budget with very little resources the first few years of operation. Lone Star was our number one selling beer for years, it just made sense to use the resources we had on hand,” owner Casey Lain said. “People loved the tree, it became an interictal part of our holiday décor.”

To celebrate the 17th annual Lone Star Christmas tree event, House of Rock throws an annual free Texas-style tamale dinner.

This celebration is family-friendly and open to anyone looking for their next Christmas Eve Tradition.

Lain invites the entire community to partake in the celebration.

“The Lone Star Tree is all about fun, tradition, and photo opportunities. Everyone is welcome to come out any day of the week from open until close to admire the tree, take pictures, and start counting cans!” Lain said.

Door open tonight at 7:30 p.m. at House of Rock on Starr St.

It's almost tamale time! Join us for our longstanding tradition of House of Rock's Christmas Eve Tamale Dinner. Enjoy a... Posted by House of Rock on Tuesday, December 21, 2021