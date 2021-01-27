Housing assistance program for mortgage, rent payments for households set back by the pandemic

The city is next expecting to get almost $10 million from the Treasury Department for the same use in the next couple of weeks.



"The next round that's expected to come to the city is from the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs and that's going to be a little over $850,000. And then forthcoming after that is from the Coronavirus Stimulus Recovery Fund and that's going to be $9.8 million," says Rudy Betancourt, the city director of grant monitoring.



Bentancourt said the same requirements apply. A family of four that makes less than $53,300 a year can qualify for the assistance.