Housing assistance program for mortgage, rent payments for households set back by the pandemic

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For those seeking help with mortgage and rent payments because of the pandemic, more money is coming for county and city residents.
County commissioners are expected to approve a grant for close to a million dollars for people who've been impacted by the pandemic and are having trouble affording housing.
In the city last year, almost 1,000 families received such benefits amounting to close to $400,000.
The city is next expecting to get almost $10 million from the Treasury Department for the same use in the next couple of weeks.
"The next round that's expected to come to the city is from the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs and that's going to be a little over $850,000. And then forthcoming after that is from the Coronavirus Stimulus Recovery Fund and that's going to be $9.8 million," says Rudy Betancourt, the city director of grant monitoring.
Bentancourt said the same requirements apply. A family of four that makes less than $53,300 a year can qualify for the assistance.
The money will be dispersed through local non-profit organizations.
Last year, it was the Salvation Army and Hope House.
The city will announce when that money arrives and where people should apply in the next few weeks.
