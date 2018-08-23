Corpus Christi (KIII News) — With the one year anniversary of Hurricane Harvey approaching many residents are not back to their normal lives including those who've received help from FEMA.

Two families who are still searching for a place to call home spoke with 3News.

Heaven Wells and her son have been staying in the trailers since last Nov. but never got too comfy.

"It's just really stressful. A struggle just didn't realize the magnitude can actually do to your life matter of hours everything was gone job home everything," Wells said.

Lisa Havens and her mother who needs medical attention live in the same trailer park.

Havens and Wells said they need to find another place and soon.

"There's nothing that meets her quiterier. She has to be an area there are not many people that can rescue her if something happens," Havens said.

"One visit it was if we were still l here after February 12 they would charge me rent, and then two weeks later come back we have to find permanent housing as soon as possible," Wells said.

Every two weeks FEMA residents must show proof that they are applying and looking for an apartment somewhere.

"I have every apartment finder app, every housing rental app you can download, craigslist," Wells said.

With limited space it's a problem resident cannot solve.

According to Haven, her mother needs constant medical attention and finding a place that meets her needs is not easy.

"I'm sorry with her condition she cannot be here, no we're not low income she doesn't meet the quieter," Havens said.

After a stressful year dealing with Harvey's aftermath, Wells is still trying to keep life for her teenage son normal.

"I promised my son he would go to school in Rockport no matter where we move so I'm trying to stay as close as I can," Wells said.

With limited housing and high rent rates options are limited for both families and with six months to go little options are available.

"Just hoping we find a place close," Wells said.

FEMA is already starting to move trailers out of the specific park.

3News reached out to FEMA, and they said the deadline to move out is Feb. 25, 2019. FEMA did not go into detail about what options those living in the trailers would have as far as how long move out would be or if they had rent options.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII