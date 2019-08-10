CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A former hook and current Houston Astros player is coming back to the Coastal Bend.

Under the Lights with Jose Altuve presented by Citgo and the Corpus Christi Hooks will raise money for the Buccaneer Commission Scholarship Fund.

"Oh, it's tremendous, so just this past year, we raised a $150,000 in scholarships. Our year just ended, so we're starting all over again and helping families in the Coastal Bend. Some are the first-time college-educated and others who need some help to make sure they can go to college. We're just excited about getting to grow that effort," said Johnny Philipello, President and CEO of Buc Days

Under the Lights with Jose Altuve will happen Nov. 20 at Whataburger Field.

