CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A few members of the Houston Astros were in Corpus Christi during their annual caravan tour around the state Wednesday and decided to help kids shop at Academy Sports and Outdoor.

Astros players Max Stassi, Myles Straw and Corbin Marin took a total of 10 deserving kids on a shopping spree.

The Christi Police Athletic League arranged the shopping trip with the Astros.

Each child received a $100 gift card and free reign of the store to grab new baseball and softball gear.

"I think it was a great experience to take part in this and have these guys give back to the community and engage in something positive with these kids," coach AJ Brook said.

"We talked about what I was getting and what team that I liked the most in baseball," 7-year-old Austin Nelson said.