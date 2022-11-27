Boil water notice issued for entire City of Houston

The City of Houston issued a boil water notice for the main water system due to a drop in water pressure at one of its purification plants.

HOUSTON — A boil water notice has been issued for the City of Houston's main water system.

Houston Public Works issued the notice on Sunday. City officials said they expect it to be lifted on Tuesday. The city said it will notify customers when the water is safe to consume without boiling.

The boil water notice is in effect for the entire city as well as for West University residents who live on Law Street.

The city said the water pressure at the East Water Purification Plant (2342 Federal Road) dropped below the state's required minimum of 20 psi during a power outage on Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

As a result of the boil water notice, the public is advised to:

Don't drink the water without boiling it first

Bring all water to a boil for at least two minutes

Let it cool before using

Se ha emitido un aviso de hervir agua para la ciudad de Houston.



No beba el agua sin hervir durante al menos dos minutos.



Deja que se enfríe antes de usarlo.



Those who don't have the ability to boil water are being advised to use bottled water for consumption. Children, seniors and people with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria that could be in the water.

Houston Water Director Yvonne Williams Forrest spoke to KHOU 11 News about the notice.

What about HISD schools?

We've heard from some of you, wondering what HISD schools are planning for Monday with the boil water notice in effect. We reached out to the district and at this point, they're unable to give us information, but will get back to us.

Gov. Abbott responds to boil water notice

Upon hearing about the boil water notice, Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to help.

"The State of Texas is immediately responding and deploying support to Houston as they work to get a safe supply of water back online," Abbott said. "We have been in contact with Mayor Turner to offer the full support of the state, and we're currently working to fulfill the city's request for help with rapid turnaround of water sample results. I thank TDEM and TCEQ for swiftly responding to help address this issue. We urge those that the boil water notice affects to continue heeding the guidance of local officials and take adequate precautions when boiling and using water. Together, we will ensure our fellow Texans are supported while the city's water supply returns."

If you have questions, you can call 311 or email waterquality@houstontx.gov.