Three dead, one injured in building collapse in west Houston

Houston fire officials say the collapse is at a building near I-10 and the Beltway.

HOUSTON — A building collapse in west Houston Monday has left three people dead and one injured.

The injured person was rescued from the building and taken to a nearby hospital, according to the Houston Fire Department. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The 15-story building, that was under construction, is in the 990 block of Town and Country Boulevard, near the intersection of Interstate 10 and the Beltway.

According to HFD, the building's stairwell collapsed. Inspectors said the building itself is not in danger of collapsing, but they are worried about a secondary collapse in the stairwell.

All 240 construction workers have been accounted for.

The investigation into how the stairwell collapsed is underway.

We have a crew on scene gathering more details.

@HoustonFire Dept. Technical Rescue Team is actively responding to a #buildingcollapse in West Houston. Three confirmed fatalities, one victim transported to nearby hospital in stable condition. HFD asks for thought and prayers for the victims and their family. @FireChiefofHFD pic.twitter.com/goGiZ4Fnso — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) October 5, 2020