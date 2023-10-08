Houston Galleria's ice rink set to reopen after extensive renovations

New lights, a new music system and new skate racks were also installed, among other improvements.

HOUSTON — A Houston landmark reopens this week after a big round of renovations.

The famed Galleria ice rink is about 50 years old and has entertained generations of Houstonians.

"It was a long three months, but we want to be sure we did everything right," Katherine Singleton, with American Sports Entertainment Center, said.

The Houston weather was partly to blame for the updates. Decades of brutal summer heat sun rays beaming through the Galleria's skylights left its mark.

The ice rink was originally built in the 1970s on a slab of concrete, which expanded over the years. They put in a new sand bed that will do a better job handling any shifting as well as conducting the coolant in underground pipes. Also, the wood panels around the rink were replaced with steel, making the rink about 3 feet narrower. New lights, a new music system and new skate racks were also installed, among other improvements.

They also got a new Zamboni to provide the smoothest skating experience possible.

About 125,000 skaters visit the rink each year. It reopens Friday. For $22, adults get an all-day pass that includes skate rental. It's about $18 for kids under 5.