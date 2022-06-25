Third Houston resident confirmed to have monkeypox

Officials said on Saturday there isn't any known connection between this patient and the other reported cases in the Houston area.

HOUSTON — A third Houston resident has been confirmed to have monkeypox, according to the Houston Health Department.

Officials said on Saturday there isn't any known connection between this patient and the other reported cases in the Houston area. The department said the resident started to show symptoms after traveling internationally.

The person was not hospitalized and is reportedly isolating at home.

Epidemiologists are working to reach out to anyone who had direct, close contact with this person while they were infectious.

The health department says the threat remains low and that monkeypox doesn’t spread easily between people without close skin-to-skin contact. It can, however, spread through prolonged face-to-face contact or through contact with an infectious rash, scabs or body fluids or through contact of clothing that’s been exposed.

Aside from the three cases in the city of Houston, the Harris County health department also has a confirmed case of monkeypox, making four total in the Houston area. Dallas also has a confirmed case.

Monkeypox symptoms

According to the Houston Health Department, monkeypox usually starts as a flu-like illness, with the infected person experiencing fever, headaches, muscle aches, chills and exhaustion, as well as swollen lymph nodes. One to three days later, they’ll develop a rash.

If you develop any of these symptoms, the health department says you should isolate and seek medical attention.