Houston nightclub bouncer shoots man after being hit in head with baseball bat, police say

Houston police said the man attacked the security guard after he was kicked out of the nightclub.

HOUSTON — A man was shot and injured after police said he attacked a security guard at the Azteca Bar nightclub in southwest Houston.

Houston police said the security guard kicked the man out of the nightclub at 5909 S. Gessner Road near Harwin Drive sometime before 2 a.m. Sunday.

The man then went to his car and grabbed a wooden baseball bat before returning to confront the guard, according to officers.

He is accused of chasing the guard before hitting him in the head with the bat. That's when police said the guard drew his weapon and fired at the man three times, hitting at least once in the hip.

Both men were taken to the hospital for treatment when police arrived. Investigators said the security guard received stiches and the shooting victim is expected to survive his injuries.

HPD Lt. E. Pavel said both have been taken into custody, and it's likely the nightclub patron will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.