Driver dead, two Houston police officers injured in crash, HPD says

HOUSTON — A Houston police patrol unit was involved in a collision that left another driver dead in northeast Houston Saturday afternoon.

This happened just after 3:30 p.m. in the 7300 block of Ley Road. The patrol unit was responding to a weapons disturbance when it was involved in a collision with the other vehicle that was heading south on Darien Street.

Surveillance video from a nearby gas station shows the driver pull up to a stop while one HPD patrol SUV passes by responding to the call. Then the driver pulls into the intersection when he gets T-boned by a second HPD SUV coming through.

Houston police say a male driver died after being transported to a local hospital. Two officers were also taken to a local hospital and are expected to survive.

Houston police originally said three officers were injured, but corrected it saying it was a two-man patrol unit.

Motorists are asked to please avoid the area as HPD conducts it investigation into the crash.

The identity of the driver who died has not been released as HPD is still working to notify next of kin.

No other information has been released.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

