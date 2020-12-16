Houston residents lead Robstown Police on short chase, officers discover 40 bottles of pills in Dodge Charger

Police say they discovered 40 bottles of Alprazolam in the car.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three Houston residents are facing charges after police discovered 40 bottles of Alprazolam during a traffic stop.

This happened on December 14 at 2:31 p.m. when a Robstown Traffic Enforcement Officer was going to conduct a traffic stop on a Dodge Charger. Police say the Dodge Charger was speeding, but the car led officers on a brief pursuit.

According to police the Dodge Charger was pulled over on the 600 block of North Highway 77. Police say the car was occupied by three individuals all from Houston, Texas.

Robstown Police called in a Nueces County District Attorney’s Criminal Interdiction Agent to assist on the traffic stop.

When searching police say they discovered 40 bottles of Alprazolam containing 30 pills each in a compartment in the car.

The 38-year-old driver was arrested for Evading Arrest, Driving While Intoxicated with three prior convictions, and Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

The 31-year-old female passenger was arrested for Possession of Dangerous Drugs and Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

The 37-year-old male passenger was arrested for Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

