Houston woman killed in accident near Robstown

ROBSTOWN, Texas — A rollover accident near Robstown on Monday claimed the life of a Houston woman, officials with the Nueces County Precinct 5 Constable Office said.
The accident happened on US 77 at FM 2826 near Robstown around 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to a Facebook post by the constable's office.
There is no information on how the accident happened, but officials said a 52-year-old woman from Houston was pronounced dead at the scene. Her 54-year-old husband and 7-year-old child were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
There is no word on their conditions at this time.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Celebrating a Tejano music legend, 'Selena' returns to theaters for quarter-century anniversary
- Woman arrested after giving her newborn to stranger on the street, Corpus Christi police say
- Spring Break shooting injures three on Corpus Christi beach
- Survivor's powerful story of recovery & strength becomes focus of new documentary
- Spring Breaker billed almost $3K for water rescue after video shows he intentionally jumped off Cole Park Pier
- New federal grant will aid in the crackdown of drug trafficking in Bishop