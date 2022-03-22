Houston woman killed in accident near Robstown

Her 54-year-old husband and 7-year-old child were taken to an area hospital for treatment, officials said.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — A rollover accident near Robstown on Monday claimed the life of a Houston woman, officials with the Nueces County Precinct 5 Constable Office said.

The accident happened on US 77 at FM 2826 near Robstown around 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to a Facebook post by the constable's office.

There is no information on how the accident happened, but officials said a 52-year-old woman from Houston was pronounced dead at the scene. Her 54-year-old husband and 7-year-old child were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

There is no word on their conditions at this time.